Nissan Targets 1 Million Extra Sales, Aims for 30% EV Cost Cut in 3 Years

Nissan announced a new medium-term business plan aiming for 1 million additional vehicle sales over the next three years and a 30% reduction in electric vehicle production costs by 2030. The plan includes launching 30 new models by fiscal year 2026, with 16 of them being electrified. Nissan is targeting EV and combustion engine cost parity by 2030 and aims for an operating profit margin of over 6% by the end of fiscal 2026. The company plans to develop EVs in 'families,' integrate powertrains, and focus on battery innovations to cut costs. The strategy, called The Arc, involves tailored regional strategies, smart partnerships, enhanced EV competitiveness, and new revenue streams, potentially generating 2.5 trillion yen ($16 billion) in revenues by fiscal 2030.