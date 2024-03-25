Nissan Targets 1 Million Extra Sales, 30% EV Cost Cut in 3 Years Amid Market Shift

Nissan is setting ambitious goals to increase its vehicle sales by 1 million units over the next three years while aiming to reduce the production costs of electric vehicles (EVs) by 30% by 2030. In a bold move to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving automotive industry, the Japanese carmaker announced a comprehensive medium-term business plan that includes the launch of 30 new models by fiscal year 2026, with 16 of these being electrified. This strategy underscores Nissan's commitment to electrification and cost parity between EVs and combustion engine vehicles by 2030.

Advertisment

Strategic Shift Towards Electrification

Nissan's latest business plan, dubbed 'The Arc,' outlines a dual approach to secure volume growth and prepare for an accelerated transition to electric vehicles. The company's tailored regional strategy aims to leverage market strengths and address specific demands, ensuring a balanced portfolio that supports volume growth in major markets. To enhance its EV competitiveness, Nissan plans to develop vehicles in 'families,' allowing for the integration of powertrains and a focus on battery innovations. This approach is expected to significantly reduce the cost of its next-generation EV fleet, exemplified by the current model Ariya crossover, by 30%.

Addressing Market Challenges

Advertisment

Faced with the cooling hype around electric vehicles and the increasing competitive pressure from Chinese automakers, Nissan is taking decisive steps to ensure its long-term sustainability and profitability. The company acknowledges the early arrival of price pressures in the EV sector and the importance of strong partnerships and scalability in facing the uncertainties of the next five years. By working closely with suppliers and leveraging its scale, Nissan aims to navigate these challenges effectively and maintain its competitive edge.

Future Growth and Innovation

Underpinning Nissan's strategy is a commitment to innovation and the exploration of new revenue streams. The automaker's focus on smart partnerships, enhanced EV competitiveness, and differentiated innovations is expected to generate potential revenues of 2.5 trillion yen ($16 billion) from new business opportunities by fiscal 2030. As Nissan prepares for an accelerated EV transition, the company's strategic initiatives reflect a forward-thinking approach to automotive manufacturing and sales, positioning it for long-term profitable growth in a rapidly changing industry.