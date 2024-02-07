Nissan Announces Recall of 2024 Murano Models Over Defective Glass Panels

Japanese automaker Nissan has announced a recall for its 2024 Murano models in the United States amidst concerns over a manufacturing defect involving the side quarter glass panels. The affected vehicles may have been assembled with an incorrect primer, resulting in a compromised adhesive bond for the glass panels. This defect significantly raises the risk of these panels detaching during vehicle operation, posing a substantial threat to other road users and potentially leading to an increased likelihood of accidents.

Discovery of the Defect

The issue first came to light on October 11, 2023, when a factory technician identified the use of an improper primer during the assembly process. Following the discovery, Nissan initiated an audit and promptly addressed the problem for a number of vehicles still in its possession. The company also placed a quality hold on vehicles that had been delivered to dealerships, carrying out repairs on the majority of them.

Recall Details

The recall specifically pertains to Muranos manufactured between October 11 and October 12, 2023. Starting March 1, 2024, Nissan will begin notifying owners of the affected models about the recall. Dealers have been instructed to replace the faulty quarter glass panels free of charge. The repair process, according to Nissan, is expected to last approximately three hours.

Succession of Incidents

This recall comes on the heels of a separate incident in December, where Nissan recalled two 2024 Rogue SUVs over concerns of faulty brake calipers, a problem that had been the subject of a previous recall. These consecutive recalls underscore the challenges that automakers face in maintaining stringent quality controls, especially during a period of unprecedented global supply chain disruptions.