Automotive

NIO Inc. Offers to Repurchase Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
NIO Inc. Offers to Repurchase Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

NIO Inc., a luminary in the premium smart electric vehicle sphere, has issued a notice to holders of its 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026. The notice informs the note holders of their right to require the company to repurchase their notes on February 1, 2024. This right is in line with the Indenture agreed upon on January 15, 2021. The repurchase price is set to be 100% of the principal amount, plus any accrued unpaid interest up to the repurchase date.

Exercise Period and Repurchase Details

The exercise period for this option begins on January 3, 2024, and ends on January 31, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time. The aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes is a hefty $301,448,000.00. This figure could also be the total repurchase amount if all note holders decide to exercise their right and surrender their notes.

Additional Interest and Compliance

In an exceptional move, NIO Inc. has elected to pay additional interest as the sole remedy for any potential failure to comply with reporting obligations. The company, however, maintains that such failures have not occurred.

Repurchase Right Notice and Procedure

The offer to repurchase is valid as per the terms in the Repurchase Right Notice dated January 3, 2024. Note holders must follow the procedures outlined in this notice to exercise the repurchase right. They also retain the right to withdraw tendered notes until the deadline. The documents pertinent to this offer will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and will be accessible on both the SEC’s and NIO Inc.’s websites.

NIO Inc., established in November 2014, continues to lead the way in the smart electric vehicle market. The company is known for its innovative strides in autonomous driving, electric powertrains, and battery technologies. This move, to repurchase notes, is another testament to NIO Inc.’s commitment to its stakeholders.

Automotive Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

