NIIT President Mike Russo Appointed to Labor's ACA, Boosting Apprenticeships in Advanced Manufacturing

In a significant stride towards enhancing the U.S. workforce's skills in advanced manufacturing, Mike Russo, the President & CEO of the National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT), has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship (ACA) by the Acting Secretary of Labor. Russo's appointment recognizes his extensive experience in workforce development and his leadership in establishing Registered Apprenticeships for the semiconductor and nanotechnology sectors, aiming to fortify America's talent pipeline in strategic industries.

Advancing Registered Apprenticeships

Under Russo's guidance, NIIT has emerged as a pivotal player in developing the nation's semiconductor talent pipeline, acting as the U.S. Department of Labor's national Intermediary for fostering Registered Apprenticeships within semiconductor and nanotechnology-related industries. This appointment places Russo among an elite group of 29 other members on the ACA, where he will leverage his expertise to advise the Labor Secretary on optimizing apprenticeship training models to enhance career access and workforce diversity in high-value careers.

Strategic Partnerships and Achievements

NIIT's achievements under Russo's leadership include the establishment of 85 Registered Apprenticeships across 17 states, involving over 4,800 apprentices, through collaborations with industry employers and educational institutions. Notably, NIIT worked with the Foothill-De Anza Community College District to launch California's first semiconductor Registered Apprenticeship program through its GAINS initiative, demonstrating a successful model for skills-based learning that supports both workforce development and industry needs.

Implications for Workforce Development

Russo's appointment to the ACA promises to bring innovative strategies to the forefront of national apprenticeship programs, potentially transforming how skills-based learning is integrated into career pathways for emerging and strategic industries. His experience and leadership position NIIT and its partners to significantly influence the future of workforce development in the U.S., ensuring that the talent pipeline remains robust and competitive on a global scale.