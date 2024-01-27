Nigeria's Cross River State Government Partners with Blake Excellency Resort for N2 Billion Entertainment Center

In a bold move to rejuvenate its tourism industry, the Cross River State government in Nigeria has inked a N2 billion agreement with Blake Excellency Resort Limited. The partnership aims to revitalize the long-neglected Tortulga Island area of the Marina Resort by constructing a one-stop entertainment center. Having languished in obscurity for two decades, this area is set to witness a remarkable transformation.

A Welcome Boost for the Local Economy

The ambitious project is not just about entertainment; it is also a strategic initiative to bolster the state's economy. Promising to provide more than 200 jobs, the entertainment center is projected to contribute significantly to the state's revenue. The state government, represented by Barrister Ekpenyong Akiba, Special Adviser to the Governor, has expressed its commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment for such developmental initiatives.

A Haven for All Age Groups

The envisaged entertainment center is designed to cater to all age groups. From a dining restaurant and lounge to a pool and boat cruise, the facilities are intended to offer a diverse range of recreational activities. Families can look forward to water slides and a gaming center for children, while a floater for events adds a unique touch to the planned amenities.

Blake Excellency Resort at the Helm

At the heart of this transformative project is Blake Excellency Resort Limited. The company's CEO, Mr. Uzochukwu Akunedozi, has expressed eagerness to deliver the project, targeting an October start. Intent on exceeding expectations, the company is poised to bring a touch of world-class entertainment to the Marina Resort's Tortulga Island area.

This partnership underscores the Cross River State government's ongoing efforts to cement its position as a leading tourist destination in West Africa. By breathing new life into a long-neglected area and infusing it with a blend of leisure and economic potential, this project exemplifies strategic tourism development at its best.