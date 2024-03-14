Nigeria's $3bn Annual Paper Import Bill: FAE Limited Calls for Government Action

At a recent press conference in Lagos, Funlayo Okeowo, Managing Director of FAE Limited, highlighted the staggering $3 billion Nigeria spends annually on paper imports. Marking the company's 50th anniversary, Okeowo emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to address the manufacturing sector's challenges, including exorbitant operating costs driven by diesel prices.

Manufacturing Woes and Government Intervention

According to Okeowo, the manufacturing sector, crucial to Nigeria's economy, is in dire straits, with 80% of profits consumed by diesel costs. The situation has led to manufacturers exiting the country, seeking more sustainable operating environments. Okeowo's call to action urges the government to provide relief and support to keep the manufacturing sector afloat and competitive on a global scale.

World Envelopes Day: A Cultural Celebration

In a pioneering move, FAE Limited announced the establishment of World Envelopes Day, set for April 16 annually. This initiative aims to celebrate envelopes' cultural, historical, and practical significance in human communication. Okeowo revealed plans for a roundtable event in 2024, inviting key stakeholders from various sectors to discuss the paper manufacturing industry's past, present, and future.

The Future of Nigeria's Paper Manufacturing

The initiative reflects FAE Limited's leadership in the sector and its commitment to highlighting the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices. The planned discussions and celebrations for World Envelopes Day 2024 underscore the need for a collaborative effort to revitalize Nigeria's paper manufacturing industry, ensuring its contribution to the economy and cultural heritage.

As Nigeria grapples with the economic implications of its reliance on paper imports, the spotlight on FAE Limited's advocacy and innovative approaches offers a glimmer of hope. The call for government action, coupled with industry-led initiatives, underscores the potential for a resurgence in the paper manufacturing sector, pivotal for Nigeria's economic and cultural landscape.