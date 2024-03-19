Nigerian Women in PR to Host 2024 Conference on Conflict Management in Lagos

Nigerian Women in Public Relations is set to spearhead innovative discussions on effective conflict management through public relations at their 2024 Experiencing PR Conference. Scheduled for Wednesday in Lagos, this event aims to unveil novel strategies by featuring insights from industry heavyweights including CEO James Hewes and Dean Hemant Gaule, among others.

Empowering PR Strategies for Conflict Resolution

The 2024 Experiencing PR Conference, themed 'Quiet Wars: Leveraging Public Relations for Conflict Management,' promises a deep dive into the role of public relations in navigating and resolving conflicts. Distinguished speakers from both the private and public sectors are expected to share their expertise and real-world case studies. Special addresses by James Hewes, CEO of the Public Relations and Communications Association, and Hemant Gaule, Dean of the School of Communications & Reputation, highlight the conference's commitment to providing cutting-edge strategies for PR professionals.

Panel Discussions: A Blend of Theory and Practice

The conference will feature two main panel discussions. The first, focusing on business strategies, will see Lucy Pearson, Debbie Larry Izamoje, and Osayi Alile sharing insights on stakeholder management. The second panel, dedicated to exploring PR strategies in business and government, will include Eloine Barry and Bolaji Abimbola, with Edemekong Uyoh moderating the conversation. These sessions aim to blend theoretical knowledge with practical applications in conflict management.

Building a Future-Ready PR Landscape

Founder Tolulope Olorundero emphasized the conference's role in shaping the next generation of PR professionals, business leaders, and public servants. By focusing on innovative and effective PR strategies, the Nigerian Women in Public Relations seeks not only to address current challenges but also to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary for future success in the industry.

With its lineup of esteemed speakers and relevant themes, the 2024 Experiencing PR Conference is poised to make a significant impact on how public relations is leveraged for conflict management. As the event approaches, the PR community and beyond watch closely, anticipating strategic insights that could redefine conflict resolution in business and governance.