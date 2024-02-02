Nigeria Resists OECD's Digital Tax Framework Amid Potential Revenue Loss

The digital landscape, once a frontier, has evolved into a robust economy worth an estimated $11.5 trillion worldwide as of 2016. This digital economy is set to witness a significant surge across Africa, with projections estimating a worth of about $300 billion by 2025. Multinational enterprises (MNEs), the titans of this digital economy, often transcend jurisdictions without a physical presence. This modus operandi challenges traditional taxation frameworks, catalyzing substantial tax revenue losses on a global scale.

OECD's Two Pillars Approach

In response to this conundrum, the OECD launched the Base Erosion & Profit Shifting (BEPS) project, rooted in a Two Pillars Approach for taxing digital economy income. Pillar One of this approach pivots on allocating taxing rights to market jurisdictions, eliminating the need for a physical presence. Concurrently, Pillar Two introduces a global minimum tax rate of 15% for large MNEs, aimed at curbing profit shifting to low-tax jurisdictions.

Nigeria's Unilateral Approach

Notwithstanding the OECD's initiative, Nigeria has charted its own course in the digital economy taxation labyrinth. Through the Finance Act 2019, Nigeria introduced the concept of 'Significant Economic Presence' (SEP). The SEP Order delineates criteria for non-resident entities, which, if met, would be construed as having an SEP in Nigeria, thereby subjecting them to Nigerian tax obligations.

However, Nigeria's tax authorities have not given their nod to the OECD's Two Pillars Approach. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has expressed apprehensions that the approach may not align with Nigeria's interests and could precipitate potential revenue loss.

Dispute over OECD Framework

Nigeria's resistance to the OECD framework is echoed by a handful of other nations, sparking calls for a revision of the Framework to better accommodate developing economies. Sticking points include the Framework's dispute resolution mechanism, which some fear could stimulate constitutional issues and infringe on national sovereignty.

On the flip side, not endorsing the Framework could engender uncertainties for MNEs and potentially impact foreign investment. As the dance between the OECD and Nigerian authorities continues, it appears the door remains ajar for further discussions on how Nigeria could harness benefits from the Framework's provisions.