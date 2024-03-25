NIFESAF Expo 2024: Entrepreneurs Demand Government Support for SME Growth in Nigeria

At the recent NIFESAF Business and Career Expo 2024 in Lagos, a collective voice from small business owners and stakeholders was loud and clear: they are calling for the Nigerian government to enact sustainable policies that foster the growth of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The event, marked by the attendance of notable figures including Global Chairman Fred Nnadike and Lagos Chapter Chairman Iyke Henry Nnadike, became a platform for discussing the pivotal role of SMEs in Nigeria's economic framework and the barriers that currently stifle their potential.

Identifying Core Challenges

During the expo, participants identified key challenges that hinder the prosperity of SMEs in Nigeria. Chief among these were the inadequate electricity supply, high taxation levels, and the often unfriendly business demands imposed by government officials. These factors not only increase the cost of production but also create an environment that is less than conducive for business growth and sustainability. Fred Nnadike highlighted the critical need for stable power, stating that it would significantly reduce production costs and enable SMEs to thrive.

Proposals for Government Intervention

In light of these challenges, there were strong calls for the government to intervene through the provision of grants and tax rebates for small businesses. Such measures, according to the stakeholders, would not only aid in realizing the expansion dreams of many business owners but also enhance Nigeria's economic stature on a global scale. The emphasis was on the government's role in creating a favorable ecosystem that supports the SME sector, which is deemed the backbone of Nigeria's economy. The expo underscored the need for policies that are expressly designed to nurture and sustain the growth of SMEs.

Looking Forward: SMEs as Economic Catalysts

The discussions at NIFESAF Business and Career Expo 2024 serve as a reminder of the significant place SMEs hold in the Nigerian economy. With over 40 million MSMEs employing more than 80% of the country's population and contributing about 50% to the GDP, their growth is not just beneficial but essential for national prosperity. The call for government support is a call to safeguard and propel the engine of the economy forward. As Nigeria continues to navigate its path towards economic stability and growth, the role of SMEs and the need for an enabling environment cannot be overstated.