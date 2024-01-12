NIE Networks Fuels Growth with 22 New Apprenticeship Opportunities

The electrical industry is buzzing with the news of NIE Networks expanding its workforce by adding 22 new apprenticeship opportunities. This major recruitment drive cuts across three different skill streams – a strategic move to cultivate a team that can navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving energy sector. This move aligns with the company’s vision of creating a robust and reliable electricity network that leans into a net-zero carbon future.

Investing in Talent for a Sustainable Future

According to John Burns, the technical training manager at NIE Networks, this initiative is a testament to the company’s commitment towards securing a skilled and passionate workforce. The apprentices will be trained in Electrical Power Engineering and will earn a technical Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. By equipping them with industry-specific qualifications, the company aims to foster talent that can address the long-term needs of society and contribute to a sustainable future.

Empowering Apprentices with Skills and Inclusivity

The apprenticeship program by NIE Networks extends beyond education and skill development. Successful candidates will earn a starting salary of around £15,979 plus a bonus of up to £1000, with opportunities for progression. This points to the company’s intent to not just develop but also retain talent. The company’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity is also worth noting. It has received awards for its apprenticeship program, signaling its commitment to creating an inclusive, nurturing environment for its apprentices.

Applications Closing Soon

For those willing to jump-start their career in the electrical industry and contribute to a sustainable future, the door of opportunity is wide open. However, they need to act fast as applications for the apprenticeship program close on 11th February 2024.