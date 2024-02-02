Nidec Corporation Acquires Takisawa Machine Tool Co., Ltd. through Share Consolidation

Tokyo-based Nidec Corporation has announced the successful completion of a share consolidation that renders Takisawa Machine Tool Co., Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Nidec. The consolidation, which saw 900,000 common shares merged into one, comes following a resolution passed in Takisawa's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on January 12, 2024.

Meticulous Integration into the Nidec Group

Earlier, on November 20, 2023, Nidec disclosed its successful tender offer for Takisawa's shares and the subsequent squeeze-out procedure. This was a strategic move aimed at integrating Takisawa entirely into the Nidec Group. Takisawa has been steadily aligning its management, business, and administrative functions closely with Nidec in preparation for this full incorporation.

Boosting Efficiency and Expanding Business

The consolidation, apart from cementing the relationship between the two companies, also sets the stage for Nidec to manage Takisawa more efficiently. The Nidec Group plans to employ swift decision-making processes and effective management strategies to broaden Takisawa's business scope. The ultimate goal is to transform Takisawa into the world's leading comprehensive machine tool manufacturer.

Further information about this consolidation and other related matters can be sought from Nidec's Investor Relations, led by General Manager Teruaki Urago.