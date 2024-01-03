Nicole W. Piasecki Joins BWX Technologies’ Board of Directors

Nicole W. Piasecki, a seasoned veteran in the aerospace industry, has been appointed to the board of directors at BWX Technologies, Inc., effective from January 2, 2024. With Piasecki’s appointment, the company ushers in a new phase of leadership marked by extensive experience and industry knowledge.

A Storied Career Lending Weight to the Appointment

Piasecki’s career spans an impressive 25 years with The Boeing Company, where she assumed roles of increasing responsibility. Her tenure there culminated in the position of vice president and general manager of the Propulsion Systems Division for Boeing Commercial Airplanes. This wealth of experience, particularly in a leadership capacity, bodes well for her role at BWX Technologies.

Board-Level Expertise and Advisory Roles

Her expertise doesn’t stop at the aerospace industry. Piasecki currently serves on the boards of BAE Systems and Weyerhaeuser Company. She is also a senior advisor to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, demonstrating a broad range of board-level involvement. Notably, she has previously held the position of board chair at Seattle University, further showcasing her leadership skills.

An Education That Laid the Foundation

Piasecki’s educational background is as robust as her career trajectory. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Yale University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. This solid educational foundation has undoubtedly played a key role in shaping her remarkable career in the aerospace industry and beyond.

As Nicole W. Piasecki steps into her role at BWX Technologies, Inc., the company and its stakeholders look forward to the insights and leadership she will bring, drawn from her extensive experience and broad sector knowledge.