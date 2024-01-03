en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Nicole W. Piasecki Joins BWX Technologies’ Board of Directors

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Nicole W. Piasecki Joins BWX Technologies’ Board of Directors

Nicole W. Piasecki, a seasoned veteran in the aerospace industry, has been appointed to the board of directors at BWX Technologies, Inc., effective from January 2, 2024. With Piasecki’s appointment, the company ushers in a new phase of leadership marked by extensive experience and industry knowledge.

A Storied Career Lending Weight to the Appointment

Piasecki’s career spans an impressive 25 years with The Boeing Company, where she assumed roles of increasing responsibility. Her tenure there culminated in the position of vice president and general manager of the Propulsion Systems Division for Boeing Commercial Airplanes. This wealth of experience, particularly in a leadership capacity, bodes well for her role at BWX Technologies.

Board-Level Expertise and Advisory Roles

Her expertise doesn’t stop at the aerospace industry. Piasecki currently serves on the boards of BAE Systems and Weyerhaeuser Company. She is also a senior advisor to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, demonstrating a broad range of board-level involvement. Notably, she has previously held the position of board chair at Seattle University, further showcasing her leadership skills.

An Education That Laid the Foundation

Piasecki’s educational background is as robust as her career trajectory. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Yale University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. This solid educational foundation has undoubtedly played a key role in shaping her remarkable career in the aerospace industry and beyond.

As Nicole W. Piasecki steps into her role at BWX Technologies, Inc., the company and its stakeholders look forward to the insights and leadership she will bring, drawn from her extensive experience and broad sector knowledge.

0
Aviation Business
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Western Airlines Merges with Delta: A Tale of Power, Ambition, and Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Aalborg Airport: A Year of Success and Promise of an Exciting Future

By Wojciech Zylm

Resilience Amidst Turbulence: The Evolving Landscape of Aircraft Leasing

By Muhammad Jawad

Routes 360: Revolutionizing Aviation Industry Communication

By BNN Correspondents

Year-End Tech Roundup: Major Developments of 2023 and What to Expect i ...
@Aviation · 14 mins
Year-End Tech Roundup: Major Developments of 2023 and What to Expect i ...
heart comment 0
Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cork Airport: Second Incident at Irish Airports This Year

By BNN Correspondents

Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cork Airport: Second Incident at Irish Airports This Year
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding

By Salman Khan

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
Ex-General Manager of Iraqi Airways Corporation Summoned over Accusations of Financial Mismanagement

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-General Manager of Iraqi Airways Corporation Summoned over Accusations of Financial Mismanagement
Olive Ann Hotel: An Architectural Tribute to an Aviation Pioneer

By BNN Correspondents

Olive Ann Hotel: An Architectural Tribute to an Aviation Pioneer
Latest Headlines
World News
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
18 seconds
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
28 seconds
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
55 seconds
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
2 mins
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
2 mins
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
2 mins
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell
2 mins
Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell
Henri Brammer: The Boy from Stoke who Beat a Brain Infection and Raised £25,000
3 mins
Henri Brammer: The Boy from Stoke who Beat a Brain Infection and Raised £25,000
Napoli's Goalkeeper Alex Meret Sidelined Due to Hamstring Injury
3 mins
Napoli's Goalkeeper Alex Meret Sidelined Due to Hamstring Injury
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app