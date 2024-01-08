en English
Aviation

NICHOLAS AIR Expands Fleet with Gulfstream G600, Introduces STEEL JET Program

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
NICHOLAS AIR Expands Fleet with Gulfstream G600, Introduces STEEL JET Program

NICHOLAS AIR, a prominent private aviation program, has announced a significant expansion to its fleet with the addition of the Gulfstream G600, marking the company’s entrance into the ultra-long-range market. This move underscores NICHOLAS AIR’s ambition to offer global operational capabilities, thus creating a new luxury benchmark in private aviation.

Introducing the Gulfstream G600

The Gulfstream G600 is more than just an aircraft; it’s an embodiment of luxury and comfort. Designed with advanced whisper-quiet technology, the G600 ensures a serene, noise-free environment for its passengers. The aircraft also features a lower cabin altitude, enhancing passenger comfort during long-haul flights. Moreover, the G600 boasts the largest windows in its class, offering passengers panoramic views, further enhancing the luxury onboard experience. This state-of-the-art aircraft can comfortably accommodate up to 13 passengers.

NJ Correnti, the Founder and CEO of NICHOLAS AIR, underscored the strategic planning and responsible growth that led to the company’s expansion into the Gulfstream platform. This move is a clear testament to NICHOLAS AIR’s commitment to its clients, offering them unparalleled luxury and convenience. The company’s decision to add the G600 to its fleet highlights its steadfast dedication to providing top-notch service and exceeding customer expectations.

The STEEL JET Program

NICHOLAS AIR is the only company in the nation offering the new series Gulfstreams in a jet card format, providing an alternative to consumers who do not wish to purchase a fractional share or own an entire aircraft. The newly launched STEEL JET program combines the flight program with the NICHOLAS LIFESTYLE portfolio. This innovative program grants members access to custom homes, unique experiences, and exclusive amenities, making the private jet experience even more luxurious and tailored to individual needs. The G600 will be available to members from mid-January, further enhancing NICHOLAS AIR’s diverse fleet that includes Phenom 100, CJ3+, Phenom 300E, Citation Latitude, and Challenger 350 models.

With its world-class customer service and partnerships with various esteemed organizations, NICHOLAS AIR continues to redefine the standards of private aviation, offering an unmatched flying experience to its members.

Aviation Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

