NHTSA Investigates Honda Models for Automatic Emergency Braking Issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launches an investigation into complaints regarding automatic emergency braking malfunctions on Honda Insight and Passport models from 2019 to 2022, following reports of unexpected braking incidents and resulting crashes.

Concerns Grow Over Automatic Emergency Braking Systems

Amidst ongoing safety concerns, NHTSA probes complaints of automatic emergency braking malfunctions on Honda vehicles, adding to a series of investigations into the performance of this critical safety technology across various automotive brands.

Complaints Prompt Investigation into Honda Models

The NHTSA investigates reports of automatic emergency braking systems engaging without cause on Honda Insight and Passport models, highlighting potential safety risks and raising questions about the effectiveness and reliability of these advanced safety features.

Proposed Regulations Aim to Enhance Safety Standards

In response to growing concerns over automatic emergency braking performance, NHTSA proposes regulations to improve the effectiveness of these systems, setting standards for higher-speed capabilities and pedestrian detection to enhance overall road safety.