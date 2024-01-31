Nextracker Inc. Posts Record Q3 Performance, Smashing Expectations

In a powerful display of fiscal strength, Nextracker Inc. has posted a significant surge in its Q3 financial performance. The company's earnings per share (EPS) doubled from the previous year, hitting a high of 96 cents, while revenue soared to an impressive $710.43 million from the prior year's $617.95 million. This robust performance smashed analyst expectations, with the EPS outdoing the consensus estimate by a full 100% and revenue surpassing the forecast by over 38%.

A Staggering EBITDA Uplift

Nextracker's adjusted EBITDA wasn't left out of the financial victory, witnessing a year-over-year expansion of 168% to reach a solid $168 million for the quarter. The company also reported robust operating and adjusted free cash flows, registering at $317 million and $314 million, respectively.

Upward Revision of Full-Year 2024 Revenue Outlook

Given the strong Q3 performance, Nextracker has revised its full-year 2024 revenue outlook upwards. The new forecast places expected revenue between $2.425 billion and $2.475 billion, a significant increase from the previous range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion. The company's anticipated GAAP net income for the full year has also been adjusted upwards, now expected to fall between $374 million and $429 million.

CEO's Statement on the Record Quarter

CEO Dan Shugar lauded Nextracker's record quarter, crediting the company's robust performance to effective execution and product differentiation. He also highlighted the firm's leading position in the solar energy market as the global leader in trackers, suggesting a bright future for Nextracker.

In the wake of this positive financial disclosure, Nextracker's shares experienced an 18.20% surge in after-hours trading, further demonstrating the market's confidence in the company's trajectory.