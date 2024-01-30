Nexthink Acquires Manchester-based Software Firm AppLearn

The Manchester-based software firm, AppLearn, has been acquired by US software group, Nexthink. Known for its significant influence in the Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP) market, AppLearn has grown its global presence, securing customers in over 100 countries since its inception in 2011. The acquisition by Nexthink is poised to boost its growth in workplace software and digital automation, an area referred to as the Digital Employee Experience (DEX).

The Journey of AppLearn

AppLearn's journey has been marked by significant milestones. In 2019, the firm notched a 199% increase in bookings and secured a hefty $25 million investment. This was followed by an 'eight-figure' funding package in January 2022, contributed by Maven-NPIF and Silicon Valley Bank. A prior investment was made by K1 Investment Management in September 2019. Despite posting a pre-tax loss in the last audited accounts, the company's market potential and complementary product offering made it an attractive acquisition target.

Expansion Through Acquisition

In February 2022, AppLearn expanded its capabilities by acquiring Slovakian digital adoption platform provider, YesElf. This acquisition marked a significant step in the company's growth strategy, further solidifying its position as a leader in digital adoption. The acquisition by Nexthink is not just another milestone, but a step forward in the company's evolution.

Leadership Takes Pride

AppLearn's CEO, Andrew Avanessian, expressed pride in the company's transformation from a family-run services business into a global leader in digital adoption products. On the other hand, Nexthink's CEO, Pedro Bados, emphasized the importance of empowering IT to control the digital employee experience. He views this acquisition as a crucial step towards providing a comprehensive DEX solution that eliminates digital friction and maximizes return on investment from software.