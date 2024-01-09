Nexterus Marks 78 Years of Innovation, Celebrates Four Generations of Leadership

Marking a significant milestone, Nexterus, a frontrunner in supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services, commemorates its 78th anniversary. The company, administered by four generations of the Polakoff family, underlines the importance of innovation, dedication, and strategic partnerships in its enduring success.

A Legacy of Leadership

Nexterus’ journey began in 1946, under the guidance of founder Abraham Allan Polakoff. It has since been handed down to successive generations, each contributing their unique vision and expertise. The current CEO and Chairman, Sam Polakoff, has significantly contributed to the company’s growth through his emphasis on rebranding and expansion.

Innovation: The Cornerstone of Success

The development of the first Transportation Management System (TMS) by Jay Polakoff in the 1980s stands as a testament to Nexterus’ commitment to innovation. This pioneering system streamlined supply chain operations, offering businesses a competitive edge in an increasingly complex market. The company continues to leverage technology in its pursuit of excellence, with a focus on enhancing supply chain transparency and mitigating disruptions.

Recognition and Future Vision

In 2023, Nexterus received industry recognition for its exemplary services, further solidifying its position as a leading 3PL provider. The current President, Ryan Polakoff, aims to maintain this momentum, focusing on sales, marketing, and service diversification. By helping businesses navigate the intricacies of global supply chains, Nexterus continues to foster strategic growth and process optimization for its clients.