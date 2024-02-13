Nexstar Media Group Appoints Angie Salas as Vice President and General Manager in Champaign and Springfield, Illinois

In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to exceptional broadcasting and digital operations, Nexstar Media Group has appointed Angie Salas as Vice President and General Manager in Champaign and Springfield, Illinois.

A New Era of Leadership

With a market cap of $5.62 Billion as of February 2024, Nexstar Media Group stands tall as the world's 2362nd most valuable company by market cap. This impressive feat is a testament to the group's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Angie Salas, an accomplished media professional with over a decade of experience in broadcast sales, has been entrusted with the task of spearheading the group's broadcasting and digital operations in Champaign and Springfield, Illinois.

A Proven Track Record

Salas brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and increasing revenue to her new role. Prior to this appointment, she served as Director of Sales for Nexstar's media businesses in Quad Cities, Iowa. Her strategic leadership and team development skills have been instrumental in propelling Nexstar's media businesses to new heights.

In her new role, Salas will oversee WCIA-TV, WCIX-TV, WCIA.com, and their related digital and social media channels. This expanded portfolio is a testament to the group's confidence in her abilities and her potential to drive further growth and success.

A Commitment to Excellence

Salas holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Her academic background, coupled with her extensive experience in the media industry, makes her a formidable force in the world of broadcast and digital media.

Salas is not only committed to excellence in her professional life but also in her community. She is involved in various media and community organizations, demonstrating her dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of broadcast and digital media.

As Angie Salas steps into her new role at Nexstar Media Group, she carries with her the hopes and expectations of a company that is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the global media landscape. Her appointment is a clear signal of the group's commitment to delivering exceptional broadcasting and digital services to its audience in Champaign and Springfield, Illinois.

