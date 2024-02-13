Nexstar Media Group Appoints Angie Salas as Vice President and General Manager

Angie Salas Steps into New Role at Nexstar Media Group

Advertisment

In a strategic move to bolster its broadcasting and digital operations in Champaign and Springfield, Illinois, Nexstar Media Group has appointed Angie Salas as Vice President and General Manager. The announcement, made on February 13, 2024, comes at a pivotal time for the media conglomerate as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the region.

A Decade of Experience in Broadcast Sales

Angie Salas, a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in broadcast sales, is no stranger to Nexstar. She previously served as Director of Sales for the company's media businesses in Quad Cities, Iowa. During her tenure, Salas demonstrated exceptional strategic leadership, driving revenue growth and enhancing sales strategy and performance.

Advertisment

Salas's track record is marked by a series of impressive achievements. She played a critical role in launching new local programming and developing high-performing sales teams. Her innovative approach to integrating digital strategies has consistently boosted revenue, making her a valuable asset to Nexstar's operations.

Returning to Nexstar with a Wealth of Experience

Salas rejoins Nexstar after serving as Director of Sales at WRTV Television in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her time at WRTV allowed her to further hone her skills in strategic sales and team development. Known for her data-driven approach, Salas has been instrumental in delivering impactful local programming and effective advertising solutions.

Advertisment

Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President of Nexstar's broadcasting division, described Salas as an "ideal fit" for the role. "Angie's leadership and commitment to driving growth make her the perfect choice to lead our operations in Champaign and Springfield," she said.

A Commitment to Community

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Salas has always been involved in media and community organizations wherever she has lived and worked. This dedication to community engagement aligns perfectly with Nexstar's mission to serve the local communities it operates in.

Advertisment

In her new role, Salas will oversee WCIA-TV, WCIX-TV, and WCIA.com, as well as their related digital and social media channels. She expressed excitement about the opportunity to lead these operations, emphasizing the commitment of the television stations and digital platforms to delivering impactful local programming and effective advertising solutions.

As Nexstar Media Group continues to expand its reach and influence, the appointment of Angie Salas is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in broadcasting and digital operations.

Salas's leadership and strategic acumen are expected to significantly contribute to Nexstar's growth in the Champaign and Springfield markets. With her at the helm, the future looks promising for Nexstar's local broadcasting and digital operations.