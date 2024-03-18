NexGen Energia Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Investment for EV Manufacturing Unit in Jammu & Kashmir

Noida-based sustainable energy solutions firm NexGen Energia has announced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in establishing a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles (EVs) in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant step towards India's self-reliance and sustainable development goals. This move is part of the company's broader vision to support the 'Make in India' initiative and create substantial employment opportunities in the region.

Strategic Investment and Collaboration

NexGen Energia, in its pursuit of advancing sustainable energy solutions, is in discussions with the authorities of the Union Territory to secure a 100-acre plot for its new venture. The alternatives being considered are in the Kathua industrial area or the Kashmir Valley, both of which offer strategic advantages for the manufacturing unit. This decision follows closely on the heels of their recent announcement to invest Rs 3,000 crore in a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Gujarat, demonstrating the company's commitment to diversifying its portfolio in green energy solutions.

Impact on Employment and Product Launch

The proposed manufacturing unit is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for approximately 1 lakh people, contributing significantly to the local economy and skill development. Furthermore, NexGen Energia's chairman, Piyush Dwivedi, has revealed plans to launch the most affordable electric two-wheeler on April 15, priced at just Rs 36,900. This product will be rolled out from their Noida unit, highlighting the company's aim to make EVs accessible to a broader segment of the Indian population. Additionally, the company envisions the future production of electric buses, trucks, and cars, further expanding its electric vehicle portfolio.

Government Collaboration and Vision for Future

During a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, NexGen Energia presented its proposals on sustainable energy solutions, including the increased use of CBG and the production of India-made EVs. This collaboration with the government underscores the shared vision of promoting sustainable and self-reliant energy solutions in India. The establishment of the EV manufacturing unit in Jammu and Kashmir is a testament to NexGen Energia's commitment to contributing to India's green energy future and supporting national initiatives like 'Make in India'.

As NexGen Energia forges ahead with its plans to establish the EV manufacturing unit in Jammu and Kashmir, the implications for the region and India's sustainable energy landscape are profound. Not only does this initiative promise to bolster local economies and employment, but it also marks a significant step towards reducing India's carbon footprint and embracing cleaner, more sustainable modes of transportation. With the government's support and a clear vision for the future, NexGen Energia is set to play a pivotal role in shaping India's green energy trajectory.