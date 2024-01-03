en English
Nexans Releases Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement, Pledges Commitment to Electrification and Sustainability

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Nexans, a global pioneer in the electrification sphere, has unveiled its mid-year liquidity contract statement, dated June 30, 2023. The disclosure comprehensively outlines the assets held within the specific liquidity account at the juncture of the previous report and the inception of the contract. The liquidity contract is in strict compliance with the AMF decision no. 2018-01 from July 2, 2018, and the renewal no. 2021-01 from June 22, 2021, mandating liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

Nexans: A Century-Long Journey Towards Electrification

With over a century of history, Nexans remains dedicated to the cause of electrifying the future. The conglomerate employs around 28,000 individuals across 42 nations, specializing in the conception and fabrication of cable systems and services across four major business domains: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage, and Industry & Solutions. In 2022, Nexans posted standard sales of 6.7 billion euros, underlining its proactive commitment towards sustainability.

Commitment Towards a Sustainable Future

Nexans distinguishes itself as the inaugural company within its sector to establish a Foundation centered on sustainable initiatives and energy accessibility for disadvantaged communities. The company’s environmental efforts have earned it a spot on the CDP Climate Change A List, a recognition of its climate action. Further bolstering its commitment, Nexans has made a pledge to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2050, aligning its goals with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Key Figures from the Statement

As per the released statement, the dedicated liquidity account held 27,951 shares and EUR 4,531,143.23 in cash as of December 31st, 2023. The semester witnessed the execution of 3,024 purchase transactions and 3,251 sales transactions. The trading volume over the semester amounted to 527,832 shares for purchases (equivalent to EUR 38,889,208.30) and 548,136 shares for sales (equivalent to EUR 40,574,927.60). The liquidity contract has been executed in strict congruence with AMF decisions.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

