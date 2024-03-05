Newsweek Names Danielle Varvaro as Head of Advertising Sales, Aiming for Growth

New York, March 05, 2024 - In a strategic move to bolster its advertising sales department, Newsweek has appointed Danielle Varvaro as the new Head of Advertising Sales. Reporting to Kevin Gentzel, Newsweek's Global Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, Varvaro steps into her role with the task of leading the U.S. sales team towards accelerated growth and scale across multiple platforms.

Advertisment

From The Messenger to Newsweek

Danielle Varvaro transitions to Newsweek from The Messenger, where her role centered on driving ad revenue for the burgeoning publication. At Newsweek, her focus will shift to a broader array of platforms including programmatic, native, video, print, and event sales, in addition to managing other sales revenue streams. Varvaro's extensive background in media and advertising, with over 20 years of experience and leadership roles at Group Nine Media, Vice Media, and CBS Interactive, positions her as a pivotal figure in Newsweek's strategy to reshape the future of media advertising.

Strategic Vision for Growth

Advertisment

Kevin Gentzel expressed confidence in Varvaro's capabilities, highlighting her track record of forging long-term relationships with brands and leading high-performance teams. "Danielle's experience as an ad sales and partnerships leader will help us to continue to forge long-term relationships with brands and reshape the future of media advertising," Gentzel remarked. Varvaro's appointment is seen as a key step in Newsweek's mission to enhance its brand and deliver substantial value to its clients, leveraging her experience to drive the iconic brand forward.

Looking Ahead

Varvaro expressed her enthusiasm for joining Newsweek, acknowledging the brand's significant place in the media landscape. "It's an honor to work with an accomplished team dedicated to the news industry and bringing common ground to readers," she stated. Her immediate focus will be on implementing a sales and marketing strategy that aligns with Newsweek's objectives for growth and client value. With Varvaro at the helm of the advertising sales team, Newsweek looks toward a future of expanded reach and influence in the digital news space.

As Newsweek continues its journey of transformation and growth, the appointment of Danielle Varvaro stands as a testament to the organization's commitment to excellence and innovation in the media industry. Her leadership and strategic vision are expected to play a crucial role in propelling Newsweek into its next chapter of success.