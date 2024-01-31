News Startup 'The Messenger' Shuts Down, Highlighting the Challenges in Digital Media

In a startling development, The Messenger, a well-funded news startup, has announced its immediate closure, leaving its staff unemployed and marking yet another casualty in the increasingly ruthless digital media landscape. Founded by Jimmy Finkelstein, the former manager of The Hill, The Messenger was launched with an ambitious investment of $50 million, only to fall short of its goals within a year.

A Business Model Outdated

Founded in 2023, The Messenger was built on a business model that was once considered the key to success in digital media. At a time when scale and traffic were the measures of success, this approach, which focused on attracting a massive, undifferentiated audience, proved successful for The Hill, which Finkelstein sold for a staggering $130 million. However, the digital media landscape has undergone a significant shift over the past decade.

The Downfall

Today, social media platforms have distanced themselves from news content, and digital advertising revenues for publishers have plummeted. The business model that once served The Messenger's founder well is now obsolete. The current market demands that publications have a specific demographic focus and offer subscription services alongside advertising to sustain. Despite these known industry changes, The Messenger launched with a hefty investment and a large staff, leading to its downfall.

The Impact

The closure of The Messenger is not just a loss for its now-unemployed journalists but a blow to the civic and news infrastructure of society. The Messenger's demise underscores the disconnect between outdated business strategies and the evolving digital media landscape, highlighting the need for a radical rethink of how digital media businesses operate.