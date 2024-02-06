Newrez and Microsoft Join Forces to Revolutionize Mortgage Experience with AI

Fort Washington-based mortgage lending and servicing company, Newrez LLC, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with tech giant Microsoft. The collaboration aims to transform the mortgage and homeownership experience using advanced artificial intelligence technologies. This strategic alliance, initiated in the final quarter of 2023, centers on deploying predictive and generative AI to enhance customer engagement, boost operational efficiencies, and enable the real-time analysis of customer feedback.

AI: A Game-Changer for Newrez

Kedar Sathe, the Chief Information Officer of Newrez, underscored the transformative potential of AI in revolutionizing both customer service and business operations. By leveraging the extensive data available on customer behavior, product performance, and market trends, Newrez looks to overhaul the mortgage customer journey. "AI provides us with the tools to offer a more dynamic and individualized mortgage experience," Sathe explained, indicating the company's pivot towards a more tech-driven, customer-centric approach.

Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service: The AI Powerhouse

The partnership will rely on the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, a platform designed to facilitate AI-powered solutions. This service is expected to provide Newrez with the means to offer a more personalized and efficient mortgage experience, thereby streamlining the path to homeownership for its clientele.

AI: The Future of the Mortgage Industry

The partnership between Newrez and Microsoft is reflective of a broader industry trend. According to statistics provided by ICE Mortgage Technology, 83% of mortgage lenders plan to ramp up their investment in AI and machine learning technology in 2024. This data suggests that AI is poised to transform the mortgage process, from underwriting and risk assessment to customer service. Aspects such as blockchain technology, automation, remote online notarization, and big data analytics are reshaping the industry. In this evolving landscape, Newrez's partnership with Microsoft represents a significant stride towards a more tech-powered, customer-focused mortgage industry.