Newen Studios Taps Pierre Branco as New CEO: A New Era for European Media

In a significant move within the European media landscape, Newen Studios, owned by TF1 Group, has announced Pierre Branco as its new CEO. Branco, who previously held the position of country manager for Warner Bros Discovery in France, Benelux, and Africa, will take over from Romain Bessi starting in April.

A New Chapter for Newen Studios

Branco's appointment signals a new chapter for Newen Studios, which has seen remarkable growth under Bessi's leadership over the past six years. The company now boasts a presence in 11 countries, 50 production labels, and an annual output of over 4,000 hours of content.

Pierre Branco: The Ideal Candidate

With his extensive experience in the global content, broadcasting, production, and distribution market, Branco is well-equipped to lead Newen Studios. His successful track record with French cinema releases further cements his suitability for the role.

Rodolphe Belmer to Assume Chairmanship

As part of this leadership reshuffle, Rodolphe Belmer, TF1's chairman and CEO, will become the chairman of Newen Studios. This move underscores TF1 Group's commitment to strengthening its position in the European production and distribution market.

Branco's mission is clear: to establish Newen as the leading European studio of French origin and a key partner for traditional broadcasters and platforms, both domestically and internationally. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Newen Studios, as it continues to expand its reach and solidify its reputation as a prominent player in the European media industry.

Pierre Branco, with his wealth of experience and proven success in the global content market, is poised to lead Newen Studios into an exciting new era. As he steps into his role in April, all eyes will be on Branco to see how he will shape the future of this dynamic French production group.