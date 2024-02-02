Newark Property Hit with Three-Month Closure Order Following Antisocial Behaviour

A three-month closure order has been imposed on a property in Newark following persistent antisocial behaviour. The action, announced recently, was a collaborative effort between Newark and Sherwood District Council and Nottinghamshire Police, responding to ongoing community complaints and police reports regarding disruptive activities at the property, including alleged drug dealing and misuse.

Residents Ordered to Vacate

Chris Williamson, 68, who resided at the property on Lime Grove, has been ordered to steer clear of the premises for three months, along with a woman linked to the address. The decision was issued on January 31 by Nottingham Magistrates. The order serves to provide immediate relief for the community from the antisocial behaviour that has become a constant disturbance.

Community Disruption

Visitors to the property have been causing significant disturbances, yelling and creating a scene at all hours. This behaviour has been a major annoyance to local residents. The incidents have led to police raids in an attempt to curb the disruptive activities, which, according to allegations, include drug dealing and misuse.

Legal Measures and Future Endeavours

The closure order is a legal measure under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, allowing authorities to promptly address severe antisocial behaviour originating from a property. Councillor Paul Taylor underscored that the council will not stand for such disruptive behaviour and urged residents to report any antisocial behaviour or crime. Both the council and the police are committed to combating unacceptable conduct and ensuring a safer environment for the community.