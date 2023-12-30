en English
Business

New Zealand’s Housing Market Predicted to Surge in 2024

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:30 pm EST
New Zealand’s housing market is bracing for another wave of growth in 2024, as predicted by several market analysts. Independent economist Tony Alexander projects a strong potential increase of up to 10% in house prices for the coming year. This prediction is set against the backdrop of the current upward cycle, which is in its sixth month and typically runs for about six years.

The Driving Factors

Several key factors are seen as the drivers of this projected rise. A significant population surge has seen an influx of over 100,000 more individuals than those leaving the country in the past year, the highest in decades. This increased population, coupled with a decline in new house construction approvals since October of the previous year, is expected to fuel house prices amidst a strong demand.

Another factor is the recent volatility in the housing market due to fluctuating interest rates. Despite the current high rates stabilizing, they are not anticipated to invite a new wave of buyers in the immediate future. The uncertainty of inflation and its impact on interest rates remains, with economists holding mixed views on the matter.

Employment and Policy Changes

Employment levels and the affordability of home loans for Kiwis will also play a significant role. First home buyers have been notably active, but policy changes by the National-led Government favoring investors may increase competition. Despite high interest rates and low rental yields currently discouraging investor activity, the potential for increased listings due to a reduction in the bright-line test duration could subvert capital gains tax and stimulate the market.

Predicted Market Shifts

The number of homes listed for sale in the last year was the lowest in 40 years. However, an increase in listings is expected, although it is predicted to remain below the average. Median house prices in New Zealand began the year at $790,000 after a drop from $900,000 at the end of 2021. Despite this, other areas showed progress, such as easing inflation, a strong labor market, and wages rising faster than inflation.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

