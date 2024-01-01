en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Zealand’s Housing Market: A Forecast of Price Gains in 2024

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
New Zealand’s Housing Market: A Forecast of Price Gains in 2024

New Zealand’s housing market is poised for a significant upturn in 2024, according to forecasts from Kiwibank’s chief economist, Jarrod Kerr. The anticipated price gains are primarily attributed to the nation’s chronic housing supply issues, which have been exacerbated by population growth and increased demand.

Population Spikes and Infrastructure Lags

Throughout the 21st century, New Zealand has experienced three major population surges, each leading to an increased demand for housing and subsequent price hikes. However, these demographic trends have not been met with corresponding increases in infrastructure spending, leaving the Kiwi property market in a precarious state. In 2019, the country’s housing shortage peaked at a staggering 130,000 dwellings.

The Pandemic Pause and Its Aftermath

Ironically, the Covid-19 pandemic’s enforced lockdowns and border closures in 2020 offered a brief respite, allowing the housing supply to regain some ground. However, with borders now open again, a net influx of 120,000 migrants has stoked the flames of demand once more. Despite a record-breaking construction of 46,000 homes in the past year, the pace is slowing, with Kerr predicting a dip to the low to mid-30,000s in terms of new dwellings.

Government Policies and Investor Appetite

The impending housing supply shortfall, combined with recent government policy changes, could lure investors back into the market. Policies such as the reintroduction of interest deductibility and a shorter Brightline test timeline are expected to stimulate investment. Furthermore, Kerr anticipates a 5 to 7 percent increase in house prices in the coming year, driven by high migration numbers and a supply-demand imbalance.

Facing the Future: Interest Rates and Indicators

Looking ahead, interest rates are expected to fall in 2024, notwithstanding potential short-term hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Kerr relies on high-frequency indicators such as activity levels and average selling times to gauge the market’s strength. He notes that the housing market is stabilizing, with sales increasing and houses spending less time on the market.

0
Business New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Value of a College Degree: A Balancing Act of Choice and Regret

By Justice Nwafor

Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold Inventory

By BNN Correspondents

Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, Warns of Global Uncertainty

By Waqas Arain

Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Top Stock Performers of 2024: Expert Predictions and Market Forecast ...
@Business · 4 mins
Top Stock Performers of 2024: Expert Predictions and Market Forecast ...
heart comment 0
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson’s Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events

By Geeta Pillai

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson's Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events
Tesla’s Cybertruck: A Journey of Innovation and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Tesla's Cybertruck: A Journey of Innovation and Challenges
ASX Poised to Outperform Global Markets in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

ASX Poised to Outperform Global Markets in 2024
Nespresso Brews a Challenge to Keurig’s Dominance in U.S. Coffee Market

By Wojciech Zylm

Nespresso Brews a Challenge to Keurig's Dominance in U.S. Coffee Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
5 mins
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
5 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
5 mins
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
6 mins
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
6 mins
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
6 mins
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
6 mins
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
6 mins
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
5 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
24 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
24 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app