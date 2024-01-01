New Zealand’s Housing Market: A Forecast of Price Gains in 2024

New Zealand’s housing market is poised for a significant upturn in 2024, according to forecasts from Kiwibank’s chief economist, Jarrod Kerr. The anticipated price gains are primarily attributed to the nation’s chronic housing supply issues, which have been exacerbated by population growth and increased demand.

Population Spikes and Infrastructure Lags

Throughout the 21st century, New Zealand has experienced three major population surges, each leading to an increased demand for housing and subsequent price hikes. However, these demographic trends have not been met with corresponding increases in infrastructure spending, leaving the Kiwi property market in a precarious state. In 2019, the country’s housing shortage peaked at a staggering 130,000 dwellings.

The Pandemic Pause and Its Aftermath

Ironically, the Covid-19 pandemic’s enforced lockdowns and border closures in 2020 offered a brief respite, allowing the housing supply to regain some ground. However, with borders now open again, a net influx of 120,000 migrants has stoked the flames of demand once more. Despite a record-breaking construction of 46,000 homes in the past year, the pace is slowing, with Kerr predicting a dip to the low to mid-30,000s in terms of new dwellings.

Government Policies and Investor Appetite

The impending housing supply shortfall, combined with recent government policy changes, could lure investors back into the market. Policies such as the reintroduction of interest deductibility and a shorter Brightline test timeline are expected to stimulate investment. Furthermore, Kerr anticipates a 5 to 7 percent increase in house prices in the coming year, driven by high migration numbers and a supply-demand imbalance.

Facing the Future: Interest Rates and Indicators

Looking ahead, interest rates are expected to fall in 2024, notwithstanding potential short-term hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Kerr relies on high-frequency indicators such as activity levels and average selling times to gauge the market’s strength. He notes that the housing market is stabilizing, with sales increasing and houses spending less time on the market.