Business

New Zealand’s High Drowning Statistics Prompt Call for Renewed Safety Measures

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Water safety has come under the spotlight in New Zealand, as preventable drownings remain alarmingly high. Despite a slight dip in fatalities compared to the previous year, the nation still recorded 90 deaths in 2023, a figure that stands well above the 10-year average. The situation has prompted calls for a renewed approach to water safety, with a focus on behavioral change and education.

High Drowning Statistics Call for Action

Water Safety New Zealand, the leading advocacy group for water safety, has sounded the alarm on the country’s persistently high drowning rates. In comparison to other Western nations, New Zealand’s figures are worryingly high, with older males and the Maori population disproportionately represented in these statistics. In response, the organization has been pushing for more effective messaging around water safety.

Daniel Gerrard, the Chief Executive of Water Safety New Zealand, has stressed the need for behavioral change, urging New Zealanders to swim between the flags and master the skill of floating. The group is also advocating for increased water safety education and research into the Maori’s unique interaction with water.

Surf Life Saving’s Efforts

Despite the challenging situation, there have been some encouraging developments. Surf Life Saving, another key player in water safety, has reported that their lifeguards have saved 263 lives and assisted 315 people during the past summer. This achievement was made even more remarkable by the turbulent surf conditions brought on by the El Nino weather pattern.

Preventable Drownings: A National Priority

However, the fight to reduce preventable drownings is far from over. Water Safety NZ is urging for intensified safety measures, especially in Auckland and Waikato, which have seen an increase in such incidents. There are calls for targeted campaigns for men, improved aquatic literacy for children, and increased government focus on this pressing issue. The group believes that with these measures in place, New Zealand can significantly reduce its drowning rates and ensure safer interactions with water for its citizens.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

