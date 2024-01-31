New Zealand's Electricity Authority Strengthens Consumer Protection with Mandatory Rules

In a significant shift aimed at bolstering consumer protection, the Electricity Authority of Aotearoa, New Zealand's governing body for electricity, has resolved to transform its voluntary Consumer Care Guidelines into enforceable rules for power companies. This decision, designed to prevent power companies from disconnecting customers who rely on electricity for medical needs and to enforce reasonable fee structures among other safeguards, has been warmly received by consumer protection advocates.

From Guidelines to Rules

The Consumer Care Guidelines, previously functioning as non-binding recommendations without the threat of enforcement penalties, will now serve as mandatory rules. This move is intended to alleviate issues including unreasonable break fees and overcharging for inappropriate plans. Familiar victims of these issues include Auckland resident Jim Lawless, who faced an exorbitant break fee for prematurely ending his contract, and Katrina Chandler from Plimmerton who was overcharged for years due to being on an unsuitable plan.

Consumer Advocates Celebrate the Change

Kate Day, Co-Director of Common Grace Aotearoa, a consumer advocacy group, views this development as a crucial stride towards safeguarding consumers, particularly those from lower income groups. "This is a landmark decision in the fight for consumer rights. It will serve as a deterrent for power companies who have, in the past, taken advantage of the lack of enforceable guidelines," said Day.

Collaborative Efforts for Enforcement

The Electricity Authority and stakeholders like Common Grace Aotearoa are poised to work hand-in-hand to ensure the implementation of robust rules, stringent enforcement, and addressing other critical consumer issues such as unjust disconnection fees and prepay prices. The authority has demonstrated its commitment to consumer protection by opting for comprehensive enforcement of the Guidelines, excluding Part 10, based on feedback from a recent consultation.

With the new mandatory guidelines, the Authority is journeying towards solidifying its reputation as a dependable regulator in the electricity sector. It is also concentrating on helping consumers find suitable energy plans and is currently seeking feedback on this through a consultation process due to close on March 8, 2024.