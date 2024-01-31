New Zealand's Electricity Authority Mandates Consumer Care Guidelines

In a pivotal move toward consumer protection, the Electricity Authority of New Zealand has announced that the Consumer Care Guidelines will become obligatory for electricity retailers. The decision came after an exhaustive consultation process that commenced in September 2023 and witnessed significant stakeholder engagement. Over a thousand submissions poured in, offering valuable perspectives from consumers, advocacy groups, and industry participants.
Decision in Detail
The authority's decision to adopt Option 4 strategically omits Part 10 of the Guidelines. This section, which discusses information disclosure and monitoring, will undergo a separate consultation. The goal is to ensure a uniform level of consumer protection across all retailers by January 1, 2025. To smoothen the transition to the mandatory Guidelines, a short review process will address issues related to clarity, workability, and enforceability that emerged during the consultation.
Reinforcement from the Annual Alignment Statement
The decision is fortified by the 2022/23 Consumer Care Guidelines Annual Alignment Statement report. It indicates improved adherence to the Guidelines, particularly among larger retailers. However, the report also underscores the persistent challenges that necessitate a review before the final implementation.
Aiming for Enhanced Consumer Choice
Simultaneously, the Authority is also soliciting feedback on ways to facilitate consumers in choosing the most suitable energy plans. It has proposed eight options designed to bolster consumer choice and foster market competition. The Electricity Authority, an autonomous entity, is committed to promoting competition, reliable supply, and efficient operation within the electricity industry. It places special emphasis on safeguarding the interests of domestic and small business consumers.