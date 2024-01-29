New Zealand Telecom and Pay-TV Services: A Tale of Growth and Decline

New Zealand's telecom and pay-TV services industry is on the brink of a transformative phase. The revenue is projected to experience a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% from 2023 to 2028. A forecasted decline in mobile voice service revenue, with a CAGR of -2.7%, is counterbalanced by burgeoning growth in other sectors. This regression is linked to the transition towards internet-based communications and the prevalence of unlimited plans offering free voice minutes.

Mobile Data Service Revenue to Surge

On the flip side, mobile data service revenue is set to soar, with an estimated CAGR of 4.2%. The surge is accredited to a rise in mobile internet subscriptions and the adoption of 5G services. Telecom companies like Spark New Zealand are expanding their 5G coverage, and by 2028, the share of 5G subscriptions is anticipated to touch 32.2%.

Growth in Fixed Broadband Revenue

In the realm of fixed communication services, fixed broadband revenue is expected to ascend at a CAGR of 2.1%. Government and operators' initiatives to broaden broadband connectivity, including FTTH (Fiber To The Home) and fixed wireless subscriptions, are spurring this growth. Chorus, a key fixed line provider, is significantly contributing to this progress with extensive fiber line deployments and a vision to evolve into an all-fiber company by 2033.

Decline in Pay-TV Services

However, pay-TV services are anticipated to experience a downturn with a CAGR of -5.7%. This downward trend is due to dwindling DTH subscriptions and consumers' shift towards OTT platforms like Netflix. Despite the overall contraction in the sector, Sky continues to offer varied packages to cater to diverse consumer needs.