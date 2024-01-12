New Zealand Dairy Farmers Venture into Hospitality with Blatch Bros Eatery & Store

Winton, New Zealand witnessed an intriguing shift in the professional journey of Scott and Andrea Wills, who transformed from dairy farmers to hospitality entrepreneurs with the opening of Blatch Bros Eatery & Store. Nestled in a beautifully renovated heritage edifice, the former Bank of New Zealand, this venture marks a distinctive deviation from the couple’s farming roots.

A Leap of Faith Amid Challenges

Despite the recent shuttering of a restaurant in nearby Invercargill, due to staffing complications and escalating costs, the Wills remain undeterred in their new undertaking. Their optimism is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity and a commitment to embracing new challenges.

Community-Centric Vision

Scott Wills’ personal motivation for the café’s community-oriented approach is shaped by his mother’s bouts of loneliness in the rural landscape and her subsequent engagement in a town walking group. The café is envisioned as a social hub, catering to a diversified clientele ranging from tradespeople, mothers, the elderly, and the young. The menu offerings, while not always aligned with Scott’s personal preferences, have been curated to appeal to a broad spectrum of tastes.

Future-Forward Plans

Not content with the status quo, the Wills have an ambitious vision for the café’s evolution. Future enhancements include the establishment of a healthcare centre upstairs, upgrading the outdoor dining experience, and introducing a children’s play area. In a nod to inclusivity, they also aim to make the café dog-friendly and provide bike racks for commuting patrons. Beyond just food and beverages, the café is also a retail space offering natural remedies and flowers, with plans to add iridology services, reflecting Andrea Wills’ diverse interests.

The couple’s ultimate goal with this foray into the hospitality sector is to deliver exceptional service that results in repeat patronage.