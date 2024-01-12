en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Zealand Dairy Farmers Venture into Hospitality with Blatch Bros Eatery & Store

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
New Zealand Dairy Farmers Venture into Hospitality with Blatch Bros Eatery & Store

Winton, New Zealand witnessed an intriguing shift in the professional journey of Scott and Andrea Wills, who transformed from dairy farmers to hospitality entrepreneurs with the opening of Blatch Bros Eatery & Store. Nestled in a beautifully renovated heritage edifice, the former Bank of New Zealand, this venture marks a distinctive deviation from the couple’s farming roots.

A Leap of Faith Amid Challenges

Despite the recent shuttering of a restaurant in nearby Invercargill, due to staffing complications and escalating costs, the Wills remain undeterred in their new undertaking. Their optimism is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity and a commitment to embracing new challenges.

Community-Centric Vision

Scott Wills’ personal motivation for the café’s community-oriented approach is shaped by his mother’s bouts of loneliness in the rural landscape and her subsequent engagement in a town walking group. The café is envisioned as a social hub, catering to a diversified clientele ranging from tradespeople, mothers, the elderly, and the young. The menu offerings, while not always aligned with Scott’s personal preferences, have been curated to appeal to a broad spectrum of tastes.

Future-Forward Plans

Not content with the status quo, the Wills have an ambitious vision for the café’s evolution. Future enhancements include the establishment of a healthcare centre upstairs, upgrading the outdoor dining experience, and introducing a children’s play area. In a nod to inclusivity, they also aim to make the café dog-friendly and provide bike racks for commuting patrons. Beyond just food and beverages, the café is also a retail space offering natural remedies and flowers, with plans to add iridology services, reflecting Andrea Wills’ diverse interests.

The couple’s ultimate goal with this foray into the hospitality sector is to deliver exceptional service that results in repeat patronage.

0
Business New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
56 seconds ago
World Acceptance Corporation Holds Q3 Conference Call: A Look into the Future
Mark your calendars, the World Acceptance Corporation, also known under the moniker of World Finance, has announced its third quarter conference call scheduled for January 19. The call will be accompanied by a live webcast, allowing interested parties from around the globe to tune in. The finance behemoth will release its earnings report prior to
World Acceptance Corporation Holds Q3 Conference Call: A Look into the Future
Paco Magsaysay: Empowering SMEs with Advanced Tech Through Asian Vision
4 mins ago
Paco Magsaysay: Empowering SMEs with Advanced Tech Through Asian Vision
RBC Downgrades Nevro Corp. Amid Transition Concerns and Market Skepticism
5 mins ago
RBC Downgrades Nevro Corp. Amid Transition Concerns and Market Skepticism
Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli: A Unique Fusion of East Coast and Pacific Northwest Flavors
1 min ago
Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli: A Unique Fusion of East Coast and Pacific Northwest Flavors
Smart Manufacturing: A Catalyst for Manufacturing Firms Amid Regulatory Challenges
2 mins ago
Smart Manufacturing: A Catalyst for Manufacturing Firms Amid Regulatory Challenges
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: A Roller-coaster Ride in Stock Prices Amid Growth and Concerns
4 mins ago
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: A Roller-coaster Ride in Stock Prices Amid Growth and Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
59 seconds
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
2 mins
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
3 mins
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
3 mins
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
4 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
5 mins
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
5 mins
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
8 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
9 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app