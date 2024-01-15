en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New World Solutions Unveils Major Rebranding and Leadership Transition

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
New World Solutions Unveils Major Rebranding and Leadership Transition

Technology company New World Solutions Inc., listed on multiple stock exchanges under the ticker NEWS, has unveiled a significant restructuring effort. The firm’s subsidiary, formerly known as Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions, has been rebranded to New World EV Solutions (NEVS). The rebranding aligns with New World Solutions’ commitment to sustainable innovation and is embodied by a vibrant corporate identity and an upgraded company website, now accessible at newworldinc.io.

Leadership Transition Marks New Phase

Accompanying the rebranding is a major change in the company’s leadership. Young Cho Lee has stepped into the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) role, replacing Frank Kordy, who exited due to personal circumstances. Lee brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, including an MBA from Hanyang University and a distinguished career at LG Group. His specializations span finance, accounting, auditing, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring.

A Reinforced Commitment to Progress

CEO Paul Haber expressed his belief that the rebranding and the introduction of Lee as CFO are pivotal milestones in New World Solutions’ journey. The changes symbolize a shift towards improved synergy and underscore the company’s focus on achieving its strategic objectives. New World Solutions is known for its pioneering work in blockchain and technology solutions aimed at decentralized finance and the electric vehicle sector.

Eyeing a Dynamic Tech Landscape

New World Solutions’ primary goal is to secure and introduce a spectrum of solutions, positioning itself as a leading force in the dynamic technology landscape. By aligning its operations and branding with its commitment to sustainable innovation, the company is poised to make strides in achieving this goal.

0
Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Plooto Introduces Payment Orchestration Solution for Midsize Businesses
In a notable development for midsize businesses in Canada, Plooto, a dominant player in payment automation solutions for small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs), has unveiled a new payment orchestration solution. This first-of-its-kind offering in the country is specifically designed to tackle the unique cash management obstacles that midsize enterprises encounter. Addressing Complex Workflows and Enhancing Security The
Plooto Introduces Payment Orchestration Solution for Midsize Businesses
Lotus Resources to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town
17 seconds ago
Lotus Resources to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town
Exro Technologies Plots Course for 2024, Emphasizing Transformative Collaborations
18 seconds ago
Exro Technologies Plots Course for 2024, Emphasizing Transformative Collaborations
Biden Administration's Proposed Rule Could Reshape US Gig Economy
16 seconds ago
Biden Administration's Proposed Rule Could Reshape US Gig Economy
Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp to Participate in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town
16 seconds ago
Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp to Participate in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town
Capgemini Report Unveils 2023 Consumer Behavior Trends in Retail Industry
16 seconds ago
Capgemini Report Unveils 2023 Consumer Behavior Trends in Retail Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
13 seconds
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
19 seconds
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
30 seconds
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
49 seconds
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
4 mins
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
4 mins
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
5 mins
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
5 mins
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
5 mins
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
5 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
26 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app