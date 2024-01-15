New World Solutions Unveils Major Rebranding and Leadership Transition

Technology company New World Solutions Inc., listed on multiple stock exchanges under the ticker NEWS, has unveiled a significant restructuring effort. The firm’s subsidiary, formerly known as Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions, has been rebranded to New World EV Solutions (NEVS). The rebranding aligns with New World Solutions’ commitment to sustainable innovation and is embodied by a vibrant corporate identity and an upgraded company website, now accessible at newworldinc.io.

Leadership Transition Marks New Phase

Accompanying the rebranding is a major change in the company’s leadership. Young Cho Lee has stepped into the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) role, replacing Frank Kordy, who exited due to personal circumstances. Lee brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, including an MBA from Hanyang University and a distinguished career at LG Group. His specializations span finance, accounting, auditing, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring.

A Reinforced Commitment to Progress

CEO Paul Haber expressed his belief that the rebranding and the introduction of Lee as CFO are pivotal milestones in New World Solutions’ journey. The changes symbolize a shift towards improved synergy and underscore the company’s focus on achieving its strategic objectives. New World Solutions is known for its pioneering work in blockchain and technology solutions aimed at decentralized finance and the electric vehicle sector.

Eyeing a Dynamic Tech Landscape

New World Solutions’ primary goal is to secure and introduce a spectrum of solutions, positioning itself as a leading force in the dynamic technology landscape. By aligning its operations and branding with its commitment to sustainable innovation, the company is poised to make strides in achieving this goal.