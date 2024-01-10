en English
Business

New Western Celebrated as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
New Western Celebrated as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024

Real estate investment marketplace, New Western, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in 2024, securing the 28th position in Glassdoor’s 16th annual Employees’ Choice Awards. This award, distinctive for its reliance on voluntary, anonymous feedback from employees, shines a light on the most desirable work environments and employers each year.

Unveiling the Culture of Excellence

Rahul Yodh, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at New Western, attributes this prestigious recognition to the company’s culture of grit, accountability, and competitiveness. He suggests that such a work environment has been instrumental in attracting talent capable of driving results even amidst the challenges in the real estate sector.

Insights through Transparency

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO, emphasizes the significance of the platform in providing valuable insights into work-life realities. He believes that it enables employers to improve and evolve through constructive feedback. The winners of the Employees’ Choice Awards are determined by Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, which accounts for the quantity, quality, and consistency of company reviews by U.S.-based employees.

About New Western and Glassdoor

New Western, with operations in most major cities, is known for connecting over 200,000 local investors with sellers and creating affordable housing. On the other hand, Glassdoor, under parent company Recruit Holdings, has carved a niche for itself as a trusted resource for job seekers and employers alike, offering deeper workplace transparency. To qualify for the award, companies must have fewer than 1,000 employees and must have received at least 30 ratings across Glassdoor’s nine workplace attributes.

Business
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

