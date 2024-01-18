en English
New Railway Shuttle Service Launched in Sweden: A Sustainable Leap in Logistics

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
New Railway Shuttle Service Launched in Sweden: A Sustainable Leap in Logistics

In an ambitious stride towards sustainable logistics, Träfraktkontoret and its subsidiary TFK Logistics have launched a new railway shuttle service connecting Piteå and the Port of Gothenburg. This innovative service aims to empower businesses in the Norrbotten region of Sweden by offering a more efficient and environmentally friendly mode to transport their goods to global markets.

Revolutionizing Freight Transport

Operating bi-weekly since December 10th, the shuttle loads cargo at the Port of Piteå and Lövholmen terminal. This collaboration with Träfraktkontoret and Stenvalls Trä has indeed revolutionized logistics flow, cutting down on freight costs, and making a significant impact on mitigating climate change via reduced emissions. The containers reach the Port of Gothenburg within just 48 hours, where they are seamlessly transferred to ocean-going vessels by APM Terminals.

Expanding Services and Reducing Emissions

Not stopping at containers, the versatile shuttle service is set to transport trailer wagons from March, which will be managed at the Arken Intermodal Terminal. This efficient service is not just cost-effective but also emits 80-90% less greenhouse gases compared to Baltic Sea feeder vessel transportation, according to the Swedish Environmental Institute IVL.

Strengthening International Connections

The Gothenburg Port Authority emphasized the importance of this shuttle service in reinforcing the link between Norrbotten’s industrial hub and Scandinavia’s largest port. This strengthens Sweden’s access to international markets and bolsters the Port of Gothenburg’s reputation as the largest port in Scandinavia, handling 30% of Sweden’s domestic and foreign trade and over half of all container traffic.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

