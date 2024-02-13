New Opportunity for Construction Safety Consultant in Bristol

Bristol-based construction safety team expands, offering a new opportunity for a Construction Safety Consultant. Mattinson Partnership, a prominent recruitment firm, is leading the search for an experienced professional to join their growing client's team. The role is expected to oversee safety programs on heavy civil infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, and roads.

Responsibilities and Requirements

Key Duties: The chosen Construction Safety Consultant will conduct safety inspections, audits, and assessments. Additionally, they will develop and deliver safety training programs for on-site personnel. Collaborating with project managers and stakeholders to mitigate potential safety risks is also a crucial aspect of the role.

Experience: Candidates should possess 4-10 years of experience in construction safety management. A strong knowledge of safety regulations and the ability to develop and implement safety policies and procedures are essential.

Professional Growth and Client Overview

The expanding company offers professional development opportunities and a clear path towards leadership or technical specialist roles. They are seeking a personality fit and are open to CDM specialists or those with a broader construction safety focus.

The client is a leading provider of consultancy services to the construction industry, specializing in design safety for major projects in the private and public residential sectors, as well as some retail, commercial, and mixed-use work.

Project Variety and Competitive Benefits

The successful candidate will have the chance to work on diverse projects in the South West of England. They will receive a competitive salary and bonus package, reflecting the importance and responsibility of the role in ensuring construction safety.

As the construction industry evolves, the demand for qualified Construction Safety Consultants continues to grow. This new position in Bristol represents an opportunity for an experienced professional to contribute to the development of safe and sustainable infrastructure in the South of England. By joining this expanding team, the successful candidate will play a vital role in shaping the future of construction safety.