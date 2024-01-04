en English
New Mexico Regulators Deny Costs Associated with PNM’s Coal Investments

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
In a landmark decision, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) has denied a portion of costs linked to the investments made by Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) in the Four Corners Power Plant post-2016. Citing lack of due diligence on PNM’s part in its decision to reinvest in coal, the regulators disallowed roughly $84 million from the total that PNM can recover from customer rates. This move has been celebrated by consumer advocates and environmental groups, with the Sierra Club underlining the high costs and health risks associated with coal.

Reinvestment in Coal: A Miscalculation?

PNM’s decision to extend its participation in the Four Corners Power Plant beyond 2016 was deemed imprudent by the PRC. This judgment came as part of the commission’s final order in PNM’s pending rate case. The commission adopted the hearing examiners’ findings that PNM acted irresponsibly in its decision to reinvest in coal, leading to the disallowance of a significant amount from what PNM can recover from customer rates.

Transfer of Shares Thwarted

In an earlier instance, PNM’s attempt to transfer its shares in the Four Corners plant to Navajo Transitional Energy Co. (NTEC) was rejected by regulators and upheld by the New Mexico Supreme Court. NTEC had argued that acquiring PNM’s shares would help prevent an early closure of the plant, thus cushioning the economic impact on communities that rely on the coal industry. Despite these contentions, the plant, primarily operated by Arizona Public Service Co., remains the largest single source of air pollution in New Mexico, leading to widespread calls for its retirement and replacement with clean energy.

The Aftermath of Power Plant Closures

The recent decision follows the 2022 closure of the San Juan Generating Station, also operated by PNM. This closure had a significant financial impact on the local economy, highlighting the potential economic implications of the transition from coal to cleaner energy sources. As the struggle between economic stability and environmental sustainability continues, the future of the Four Corners Power Plant hangs in the balance.

Business Energy
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

