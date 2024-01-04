en English
New Mexico Regulators Block PNM’s Attempt to Recover Investment Costs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
In a monumental decision, New Mexico regulators blocked a move by Public Service Co. of New Mexico (PNM), the state’s dominant electric utility, to shift the costs of investments in coal and nuclear power plants onto its customers. The Public Regulation Commission (PRC) found PNM’s investments in the Four Corners Power Plant and the Palo Verde Generating Station imprudent, thereby barring the utility from recouping millions of dollars from its customers.

Rate Hike Rejection

PNM’s proposal of a 9.7% rate increase was met with a surprising verdict. Instead of a hike, residential customers will see a decrease in their rates. PNM had justified the proposed surge as a means to salvage $2.6 billion in investments earmarked for grid modernization and compliance with state mandates for a shift away from fossil fuels. The utility also cited the expiration of lease agreements and debt refinancing as reasons for the rate hike.

Unprudent Investments

However, the PRC, guided by recommendations from hearing examiners, ruled against the recovery of specific costs, particularly those related to the sale of leases at Palo Verde and the 2016 investment to extend the life of the Four Corners plant. PNM is currently considering the order and has until February 2 to request a rehearing.

Consumer Advocacy and Environmental Groups Rejoice

The PRC’s decision has been warmly received by consumer advocates and environmental groups, such as the Sierra Club. They highlighted PNM’s lack of due diligence in reinvesting in coal. The decision to prevent PNM from transferring its shares in Four Corners to a Navajo energy company was previously upheld by the New Mexico Supreme Court. The Four Corners plant, located on Navajo Nation land and operated by Arizona Public Service Co., has been a significant source of tax revenue and jobs. In contrast, the nearby San Juan Generating Station, operated by PNM for decades, was shut down in 2022.

In another significant development, New Mexico regulators rejected the proposed multi-billion dollar merger between PNM and Avangrid, a Connecticut based power company. The termination was due to the lack of necessary regulatory approvals by the end of 2023. The rejection of the merger was celebrated by former utility regulators and environmental advocacy groups who had opposed the deal over concerns about its potential negative impact on PNM’s customers.

