New Legislation Aims to Restore Beneficial Tax Provisions for Farmers and Ranchers

The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, recently passed by the U.S House of Representatives, is poised to restore crucial tax provisions omitted from the 2017 tax reforms. The legislation, holding substantial implications for farmers and ranchers, is currently headed to the Senate for consideration.

A Respite for Farmers and Ranchers

Notably, the bill includes beneficiary measures such as 100 percent expensing or bonus depreciation, a provision allowing immediate write-offs for investments in business assets like machinery or infrastructure. This element is a game-changer for the agricultural sector, which had lost the ability to purchase new equipment under 1031 Like Kind Exchanges due to the 2017 tax reform.

Addressing the 2025 Tax Cliff

The Act seeks to rectify this and other overlooked provisions in the face of the impending 2025 tax cliff. Since 2017, some tax provisions were temporarily extended, while others, such as bonus depreciation, have already begun to phase out. The current legislation aims to retroactively apply these provisions from the start of 2023, a move intended to tackle the issue before further progressing into the current filing season.

A Call to Action

Dustin Sherer, the Government Affairs Director at the American Farm Bureau Federation, underscored the significance of this policy for agricultural expansion. He urged farmers and ranchers to contact their senators, advocating for the bill's passage, and emphasizing its importance for their industry.