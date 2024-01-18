en English
New Leadership at SAFA: Heshana Kuruppu and Ashfaq Yousuf Tola Begin Their Term

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
At the 82nd SAFA Board Meeting held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on January 18, 2024, a significant shift in leadership occurred. The meeting was hosted by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (CA Sri Lanka), a founding member of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). The shift in leadership saw the induction of Mr. Heshana Kuruppu, the current President of CA Sri Lanka, into the esteemed role of the President of SAFA for 2024. Alongside him, Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, was appointed as the Vice President.

Heshana Kuruppu and Ashfaq Yousuf Tola Assume Leadership

Both Kuruppu and Tola began their leadership roles from January 1, 2024, and will be serving a twelve-month term. Their inauguration is a significant milestone in the history of SAFA, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

SAFA’s Position and Influence

SAFA, as a Network Partner of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), is a significant platform for the accountancy profession. It includes 11 member accountancy bodies from South Asian countries and holds the responsibility of representing over 475,000 members in the region. The federation plays a pivotal role in guiding the accountancy profession, setting standards, and influencing policies.

82nd SAFA Board Meeting and the Future

The 82nd board meeting is a crucial step in SAFA’s progression, setting the stage for future developments under Kuruppu’s and Tola’s guidance. The series of SAFA Meetings will conclude on January 19, 2024, with several Committee Meetings taking place at CA Sri Lanka’s Head Office in Colombo. This meeting signifies not only the end of an era but also the promising beginning of a new one under the new leadership.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

