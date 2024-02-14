New Era at Convergint: Ann Fandozzi Appointed as CEO

Today marks a significant milestone for Convergint, a global leader in systems integration, as they announce the appointment of Ann Fandozzi as their new CEO. Fandozzi's inauguration comes after the successful tenure of Ken Lochiatto, who will continue to contribute his expertise in an advisory role on the Board of Managers during this transitional period.

A New Era: Ann Fandozzi Takes the Reins

Effective as of February 14, 2024, Ann Fandozzi assumes the position of CEO at Convergint. With an impressive background in Computer Engineering, Systems Engineering, and an MBA, Fandozzi brings extensive experience from previous CEO roles and senior leadership positions at various companies. Her exemplary track record in leading significant transformations and growth is poised to usher in a new chapter for Convergint.

Ken Lochiatto's Legacy: Building a Strong Foundation

Under Ken Lochiatto's leadership, Convergint experienced remarkable growth, expanding to over 10,000 colleagues, 220 locations, and achieving a $2.5 billion valuation. His commitment to fostering a culture of growth and innovation has established a solid foundation for Fandozzi to build upon.

Fandozzi's Vision: Leading Convergint's Next Phase of Growth

Fandozzi's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Convergint, as they continue to make strides in electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems markets. With her strong background in technology and leadership, Fandozzi is well-equipped to lead Convergint's next phase of growth and further solidify their position as an industry leader.

As Ann Fandozzi takes the helm at Convergint, she carries not only the weight of her predecessor's accomplishments but also the hopes and expectations of the company's employees, partners, and clients. Her combination of technical expertise and leadership acumen makes her the ideal candidate to guide Convergint through the ever-evolving landscape of systems integration and beyond.

