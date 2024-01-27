Neurodiversity Takes Centre Stage at World Economic Forum '24

The World Economic Forum (WEF) '24 in Davos anchored its focus on rebuilding trust in a polarized world, grappling with complex themes like artificial intelligence (AI), future skills, climate change, and pressing societal issues. Amidst these discourses, the newly formed advocacy group, 'Neurodivergent and Neurodistinct Leaders in Davos', sought to illuminate the significance of cognitive diversity and universal design.

Advocacy for Cognitive Diversity

Leading the charge was Dr. Maureen Dunne, a neurodivergent leader, who engaged in numerous panels, including a discussion on Conscious Leadership. She, along with Silvan Ruthenberg, Global Head, Institute of Neurodiversity, and Denise Brodey, Senior Contributor at Forbes, founded the group. Their mission was to infuse the global conversation with an inclusive dialogue that mirrors the themes of the WEF '24.

Hybrid Panel Discussion and Accessibility Measures

The group's inaugural meeting, conducted remotely from the Swiss Alps, broke down geographical barriers, enabling neurodivergent individuals worldwide to participate in the discourse. Dr. Dunne's advocacy took tangible form in a hand-drawn sign stating, 'Neurodiversity is Welcome Here'. She also facilitated small group discussions in sensory-friendly spaces, underscoring the importance of accessibility.

The group took strides to document and improve the accessibility of the Davos experience, echoing their belief that neuroinclusion is crucial in addressing global challenges.

Embracing Differences and Gradual Change

Brodey emphasized the value of embracing differences, while Ruthenberg, referencing Confucius, spoke of the path of gradual progress towards significant change. Their words resonated with the group's overarching aim - to reshape the global conversation and place neuroinclusion at the forefront of our collective future.