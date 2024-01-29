Neuberger Berman Announces Leadership Change and Expansion in EMEA Operations

Neuberger Berman, the renowned asset management firm, has announced a pivotal leadership shift in its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) operations. Matt Malloy, who had been serving as the managing director, has been elevated to the role of head of EMEA, succeeding Dik van Lomwel.

Leadership Transition

van Lomwel, who has been at the helm of EMEA since 2009, will transition to the position of vice chair EMEA. His new responsibilities will include bolstering client relations and providing counsel to regional leadership. Malloy, a former JP Morgan Asset Management employee, joined Neuberger Berman in 2015 and has played a crucial role in setting up the firm's insurance solutions business. He was also in charge of the global institution client group before assuming his new role.

Challenges and Confidence

Despite the current turbulent economic and geopolitical landscape, Malloy expressed his belief in the firm's capacity to continue offering unique solutions via its cross-asset investment platform and global talent pool. van Lomwel lauded Malloy's significant contributions to the firm, especially in the insurance and global institutional client sectors. He also expressed his confidence in Malloy's client-focused approach to leading the EMEA region.

Expansion and Future Plans

The leadership change aligns with Neuberger Berman's expansion of its UCITS lineup with a Climate Innovation strategy. Malloy, who relocated to London last year, will continue to fulfill his previous roles in addition to his new responsibilities, subject to regulatory approvals. With assets under management increasing from 3 to 64 billion dollars since 2009 and the firm managing a total of $463 billion in equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate, and hedge fund strategies, the future of Neuberger Berman looks promising under its new leadership.