Business

Networking and Educational Events for Business Associations on the Rise in Port Angeles Area

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Networking and Educational Events for Business Associations on the Rise in Port Angeles Area

The Olympic Peninsula is buzzing with networking and community engagement opportunities as various professional and business associations in Port Angeles and surrounding areas gear up for a series of regular meetings and events.

Port Angeles Business Association Breakfast Meetings

Every Tuesday, the Port Angeles Business Association gathers at Joshua’s Restaurant for breakfast meetings. A minimum charge of $5 applies to non-breakfast orders. This week, the spotlight falls on the Olympic Peninsula Lodging Alliance, which is the featured guest.

Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheons

The Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce hosts monthly luncheon meetings on the second Wednesday of each month at the Red Lion Hotel. Pricing varies for preregistered attendees, members, and nonmembers. This week, attendees can look forward to hearing from Executive Director Marc Abshire, who will deliver the State of the Chamber address.

Rotary Club Meetings in Port Angeles

The Port Angeles Noon Rotary club, in a show of community support, has cancelled its noon program to attend the Chamber of Commerce meeting. Instead, they will be hosting a social gathering on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary holds its meetings on Friday mornings at the Port Angeles Senior & Community Center. This week, Clallam Transit General Manager Jim Fetzer will be the featured speaker.

Meetings Beyond Port Angeles

In Port Townsend, both the Kiwanis Club and the Sunrise Rotary Club hold in-person meetings, with the latter also offering a Zoom option. The Rotary Noon Club meets at Fort Worden Commons. The Sequim Sunrise Rotary and Sequim Noon Rotary have hybrid meetings featuring guests like Daryl Wolf of the Olympic Medical Center. The West End Business and Professional Association meets on Wednesdays at the Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall.

The Port Angeles Kiwanis Club, which also meets at Joshua’s Restaurant, will host financial adviser Anthony Sanders at their next gathering. The Clallam County Economic Development Council holds a ‘Coffee With Colleen’ session on Wednesdays via Zoom to promote engagement and networking within the community.

Business
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Business

