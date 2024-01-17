Netflix's Strategy: Decoding Viewer Preferences

In a digital era where personalization is king, Netflix has mastered the art of predicting and catering to viewer preferences. Eunice Kim, the company's Chief Product Officer, recently disclosed the sophisticated strategies they employ to decipher consumer behavior and deliver engaging content.

Decoding Viewer Behavior

Since joining Netflix in 2021 and ascending to her current role, Kim has put her experience from previous product management roles at Google Play and YouTube to good use. One of the cornerstones of Netflix's approach is the creation of multiple trailers for a single title. The streaming giant generates up to six different trailers, each designed to resonate with different audience segments based on their viewing history and stated preferences.

According to Kim, Netflix's predictive algorithm thrives on simple signals. Whether it's a viewer watching more content or approving it with a thumbs-up, these actions help Netflix discern what content a subscriber savors.

Learning from Past Glitches

Kim also addressed a past technical glitch with the show 'Love Is Blind' during its inaugural live reunion episode. Despite the hiccup, the incident served as a learning experience for Netflix, helping it optimize its live content delivery system and prevent similar issues in the future.

Netflix's Growth Trajectory

The streaming behemoth has seen significant growth, with a 10 percent increase in users to 247 million in the third quarter of last year. This growth was supplemented by the addition of 9 million new subscribers as Netflix tightened controls on password sharing. The company has also seen a surge in popularity for its ad-supported offerings, proving that Netflix's content strategy is hitting the mark.

Netflix's success is also owed to its unique tagging system. The company employs 'taggers' to assign descriptive tags to content, helping viewers navigate the platform's vast catalogue. The article reveals that these tags, based on the viewer's history, are instrumental in maintaining engagement rates. The discussions and debates among taggers over tag selection and creation underscore the importance Netflix places on the viewer's experience.