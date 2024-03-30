Net Office Space Leasing Surges 44% in Q1 2024 Across India's Top 8 Cities

The Indian office market has witnessed a significant upswing in the first quarter of 2024, with net office space leasing registering a 44% increase across the top eight cities, according to recent reports. This growth underscores a robust demand in the commercial real estate sector, driven primarily by the IT-BPM and engineering sectors, along with Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Demand Dynamics and Sectoral Drivers

The surge in office space absorption to 11.5 million sq ft marks one of the highest levels of demand seen in the past five years. Bengaluru and Mumbai emerged as the frontrunners in this trend, indicating a strong market preference for these metropolitan areas. The IT-BPM sector, along with engineering and manufacturing, has been at the forefront of this demand, reflecting the broader economic momentum and digital transformation initiatives. Moreover, GCCs have also contributed significantly, seeking expansive spaces to accommodate their growing operations.

New Supply and Vacancy Rates

A concurrent increase in new supply, with close to 13 million sq ft coming into the market, has slightly adjusted the national vacancy rate to 18.1%. This introduction of new space, particularly in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR, has been instrumental in accommodating the rising demand without leading to an overheated market. Despite this influx, rents across the cities have shown an upward trajectory, signaling a healthy demand that outstrips supply in prime locations.

Market Outlook and Sentiment

The strong performance of the office market in the first quarter is a positive indicator for the real estate sector at large. It reflects a growing confidence among tenants and investors, buoyed by the economic recovery and the gradual return to pre-pandemic work practices. The robust gross leasing volume, which remains over 20 million sq ft, along with the dominance of fresh leasing activities, points towards a sustained growth momentum. This trend is likely to continue, with the market dynamics favoring both the expansion of existing businesses and the entry of new players.

As the Indian office market strides into the remaining quarters of 2024, the interplay between demand, supply, and rent dynamics will be crucial in shaping its trajectory. With Bengaluru and Mumbai leading the charge, the sector's resilience and adaptability to evolving business needs will be key factors in sustaining this growth momentum.