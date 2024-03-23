Nestlé USA Recalls Over 440,000 Starbucks Mugs Due to Burn and Cut Hazards

Nestlé USA has initiated a recall for more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded metallic ceramic mugs following reports of burns and cuts from customers. The metallic-coated mugs, part of four holiday gift sets sold during the 2023 season, have led to multiple incidents of overheating or breaking, prompting immediate action from the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Advertisment

Incident Reports and Consumer Safety

The CPSC has documented 12 incidents where the mugs overheated or shattered after being microwaved or exposed to extremely hot liquids. These occurrences have resulted in 10 reported injuries, including nine cases of severe burns and blisters on hands or fingers and one instance of a cut. Among these, one injury necessitated medical attention. Given the severity of these incidents, the CPSC has advised consumers to immediately cease using these mugs. Nestlé USA has provided a channel for customers to return the mugs either at the point of purchase or directly through the company for a full refund.

Recalled Products and Consumer Instructions

Advertisment

The recall affects mugs included in four specific Starbucks holiday gift sets: the Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs; the Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug; the Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug; and the Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug. These products were available for purchase from November 2023 through January 2024 at several major retailers including Target, Walmart, and Nexcom, a military retail outlet. Consumers who have purchased any of these sets are urged to return the mugs immediately for a refund, adhering to the CPSC's guidance for consumer safety.

Nestlé's Response and Commitment to Quality

In response to the recall, Nestlé USA issued a statement emphasizing the company's commitment to product quality, safety, and integrity. They have expressed sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused to consumers and retail partners. Importantly, the recall is limited to these specific Starbucks-branded metallic mugs and does not extend to other Nestlé USA or Starbucks products. The company's swift action in recalling the mugs and offering refunds reflects their dedication to maintaining high safety standards and consumer trust.

As consumers and retailers navigate the recall process, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of product safety and the need for vigilance in reporting and addressing potential hazards. Nestlé USA's proactive measures in recalling the affected mugs and ensuring consumer safety underscore the company's commitment to its customers and the quality of its products.