NEPIRC's Impressive Performance in 2023 Spurs Growth in Regional Manufacturing

In a year marked by resilience and innovation, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) reached a milestone in 2023, witnessing a surge in demand for its services and programs. The organization extended its support to 183 regional small and mid-sized manufacturers, surpassing its expectations and fortifying its position as an invaluable resource in the manufacturing landscape.

Significant Economic Impact

In a report released by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Program office, the financial and operational impacts of NEPIRC's assistance were meticulously outlined. The report, based on surveys from 74 participating companies, credited NEPIRC with generating an additional $157.9 million in revenue and $12.8 million in annual savings. These staggering figures not only underscore the organization’s effectiveness but also highlight the pivotal role it plays in bolstering the regional economy.

Job Creation and Investment

NEPIRC's assistance had a ripple effect, leading to the creation and retention of 1,051 manufacturing jobs, which significantly contributed to the region's economic health. Moreover, the companies invested over $56.4 million in expansion, modernization, and workforce training, a testament to the organization's ability to inspire growth and advancement in the manufacturing sector.

A Top-performer Nationally

NEPIRC's impressive performance has catapulted it to the upper echelon of the national MEP Network, ranking it among the top six of more than 50 MEP affiliates based on key metrics. Over 93% of surveyed companies confirmed that NEPIRC's services had enhanced their competitiveness, with nearly 91% expressing their willingness to recommend NEPIRC to others. This collective endorsement speaks volumes about the organization's credibility and influence.

Supporting Manufacturers Beyond Metrics

NEPIRC's contribution extends beyond the impressive figures. It actively nurtures the manufacturing community through initiatives like the Manufacturing Jobs Board, Manufacturing Ambassador Dream Team, and the Manufacturer of the Month campaign. These efforts underline NEPIRC's commitment to championing the manufacturing sector and fostering a vibrant, competitive, and innovative industrial landscape.